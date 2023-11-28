SEMINOLE TRIBE RESERVATION, Fla. (WSVN) — An officer-involved shooting on the Seminole Tribe Reservation has resulted in a suspect in custody.

The incident, which originated from a medical call, unfolded in a commercial area, prompting a search for the suspect.

Despite shots being fired, no injuries were reported.

The Seminole Tribe Police Department is leading the active investigation, with multiple agencies involved.

