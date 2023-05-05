SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – An Orlando firefighter was honored after pulling a deputy out of a burning vehicle

Seminole County Deputy Matt Luxon said he owes his undying gratitude after he was saved by the right person at the right time back in March.

The cruiser fire was a moment in time that shows how every second matters when a life is on the line.

“I would have been burned up with that car,” Luxon said.

At a ceremony held Thursday, Luxon got to stand side by side with the man who saved his life: Orlando Fire Lt. Benjamin Wootson

“God bless you, my brother,” said Luxon as he shook Wootson’s hand.

Back in March, when Luxon crashed in his patrol car, he survived the fiery wreck because Wootson was there.

“His actions have provided me the opportunity to watch my boys grow into men and to see my family grow old,” Luxon said.

Wootson may have been the right person at the right time, but the firefighter said he almost wouldn’t have been there when Luxon’s cruiser crashed and caught fire.

“If it wasn’t for my son taking his time, trying to put his socks on for soccer, we wouldn’t have been where we were at the time that we were,” Wootson said.

Wootson, an Orlando firefighter who was passing by while off duty, saw the crash in his rear-view mirror.

“Overall, it feels like a blessing in itself,” Wootson said.

It’s what makes the men’s first public meeting so precious.

Wootson was recognized by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, who gave out her Back the Blue Award to a firefighter for the first time.

“It was not an easy task to administer aid while the vehicle was on fire,” Moody said. “I believe the guns and ammo in the vehicle then were going off.”

“If he would have been looking the wrong way, he would have missed an opportunity,” said Orlando Fire Chief Charlie Salazar.

Salazar then addressed Wootson directly.

“I thank God for you and your effort, your training, and you are so humble,” said Salazar.

More than a month after the fiery crash, Luxon continues to make a gradual recovery. He said he’s grateful to have another chance at life.

“It’s slow, it’s slower than I’d like, but I’m counting my blessings,” Luxon said.

Luxon and Wootson both said they consider each other to be family.

