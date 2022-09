NEAR NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — Several lanes at a toll plaza on Interstate 75 were closed after a semi-truck crashed.

The booth is at the entrance to Alligator Alley.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the left side SunPass lane and the left toll lane are still opened.

Traffic in the area was congested as police continued to investigate the crash.

