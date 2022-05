(WSVN) - A semi-truck crashed into a highway overpass in Southwest Florida, causing it to dangle onto the road below and catch fire.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened along Interstate 75 in Fort Meyers, Friday morning.

Northbound lanes of the highway were shut down for hours.

Troopers said no one was hurt.

