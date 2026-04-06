ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A 49-year-old security guard from Homestead was arrested April 4 after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a man fishing from a dock in Islamorada. Sylvain Nicanor faces multiple felony charges following the early morning confrontation at a local marina.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. at a marina on the 81000 block of the Overseas Highway. Nicanor was charged with aggravated assault, robbery, battery and false imprisonment. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Three men interviewed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated they were fishing at the marina when a security guard, later identified as Nicanor, approached them while yelling. One of the anglers reported that Nicanor pointed a firearm at him and then grabbed the victim’s fishing rod.

Following the initial confrontation, the three men attempted to leave the area in their vehicle. Nicanor allegedly moved to block the vehicle in an attempt to prevent the men from departing the scene.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from a vessel docked at the marina, which corroborated the narrative provided by the three anglers. Authorities found Nicanor in possession of a 9mm handgun, which was identified as the firearm used during the encounter.

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