ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials at SeaWorld Orlando announced they returned nine rehabilitated green sea turtles to the Atlantic Ocean.

The release took place in Flagler County earlier this week, officials said.

The turtles were rescued after they suffered cold stress and severe malnutrition because of an unusually cold Florida winter.

Crews said after months of veterinary care and rehabilitation, the turtles became healthy enough to return to the ocean.

Since the start of the year, SeaWorld Orlando has rescued 38 sea turtles and of those, has returned 27 of them back to the wild.

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