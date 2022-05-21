CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Cape Coral.

Thirty-five-year-old Amanda Leigh Turrell was reported missing by her family on Saturday.

Investigators have described her as endangered.

According to Cape Coral Police, Turrell was last seen in the area of Andalusia Boulevard and Kismet Parkway.

She stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said she was last seen driving a blue 2016 Chrysler sedan displaying the Florida license plate RMG126.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.

