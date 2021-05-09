Search underway for teenage girl who went missing in St. Johns County

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old girl in St. Johns County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Tristyn Bailey was last seen on Sunday in the area of the 700 block of North Durbin Parkway in St. Johns.

Investigators said the teen stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has blond hair and green eyes.

Bailey was last seen wearing a white cheer shirt, black or blue shorts, and black Vans shoes. She has a multiple birthmarks on her face, a scar on her right forearm, and she wears braces.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.