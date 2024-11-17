VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy reported missing from Volusia County.

Waylon Childs was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Fleming Avenue in Ormond Beach wearing a maroon shirt and sweatpants and gray shoes.

Childs has brown eyes and brown hair, stands at around three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Police advise all searchers to check the water in the area.

If you, or anyone you may know, has any information on his whereabouts, please call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Endangered Person’s Unit at 1-888-FL Missing (1-888-356-4774), the Ormond Beach Police Department at 386-677-0731, or 911.

