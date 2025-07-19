The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two-year-old Rieva Scarlett, who went missing on July 17 in the Jacksonville area.

Scarlett was last seen in the area of the 3900 block of Blanding Boulevard in Jacksonville, Florida.

She stands 2 feet and 6 inches, and weighs about 45 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities say Scarlett may be in the company of Shatanya Brown, who may have dyed red or black hair, and is reported to have a cursive script tattoo on the right side of her neck and a heart tattoo on her center lower neck.

Due to an ongoing investigation, it is believed that they may be in the Baymeadows Road area in Jacksonville, Florida.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.