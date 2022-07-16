WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for an 8-month girl who went missing in West Palm Beach.

According to West Palm Beach Police, Sophia Valdes was last seen along the 3200 block of Vincent Road.

The infant has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators have not specified what she was last seen wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call West Palm Beach Police at 561-822-1900 or 911.

