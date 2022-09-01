DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are searching for a girl who went missing in Daytona Beach.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 7-year-old Skyler Morrison was reported missing Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Cedar Park Drive in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Morrison stands 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

The child may also be missing her two front teeth.

She is said to be accompanied by Ciara Culver.

They may be traveling in a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze with the Florida tag number FE14U.

Authorities urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774) or 911.

