(WSVN) - PANAMA CITY, FL – Police are looking for 17-year-old Jameela Strickland who went missing on Feb. 10

Strickland was last seen in the area of the 15700 Block of L C Hilton Drive in Panama City Beach, FL.

She was last seen wearing a black hijab, dark colored shirt, pants, and white and black tennis shoes.

She is five feet and two inches and weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said Strickland may have a scar on her right arm.

