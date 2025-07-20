Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Travis McCrimager Jr., who is missing from the Jacksonville area.

McCrimager last seen in the area of the 5300 block of Golfbrook Drive in Jacksonville, Florida.

He stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

McCrimager was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, camouflage shorts and black Crocs, as seen in the photo.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.