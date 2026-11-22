LAKE MARY, Fla. (WSVN) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy from Seminole County.

Officials say that Envy Elkes was last seen in the area of the 3600 block of Thompson Road in Lake Mary on Saturday.

He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Elkes was last seen wearing a black shirt with white lettering on it and black pants. He may be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact FDLE or the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650 or 911.

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