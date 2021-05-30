KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews have suspended their search for 10 Cuban migrants who went missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Key West.

Officials on Saturday said crews with the Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Air Force, Customs and Border Protection, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission searched for the migrants by air and on the water for more than 123 hours. Their search efforts covered about 8,864 square miles.

Officials said the migrants sailed from Puerto de Mariel, Cuba, on Sunday, and their vessel capsized sometime Wednesday evening about 16 miles south of Key West.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute spotted multiple people in the water, Thursday afternoon.

Eight survivors reported there were still 10 people missing in the water. Two people were found dead on Thursday.

