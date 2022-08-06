KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews continue their search for five people who went missing after a boat with 15 Cuban migrants on board capsized off the Florida Keys.

Coast Guard crews responded to the area off Sugarloaf Key on Friday and saved seven migrants. Two others wouldn’t make it.

The crew of a cruise ship rescued an eighth migrant and turned the migrant over to the Coast Guard.

Crews spent the night looking for the five additional migrants.

The case is the latest in a growing number of incidents involving Cuban migrants trying to make it to the United States.

Authorities reported a dozen boats with more than 100 Cuban migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys over the past two days alone.

