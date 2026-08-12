APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A few sea turtles off Florida’s Gulf Coast were released into the ocean on Tuesday.

The four turtles were rescued back in March, with three being cold-stunned and the other seriously hurt

The animals went through months of rehabilitation at the Florida Aquarium before being returned to the ocean.

After intense care and treatment, the animals were ready for their new journey ahead.

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