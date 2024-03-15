MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Some aquatic friends are finally heading back home after receiving some needed care.

The Turtle Hospital in Marathon released two green sea turtles named “Crackle” and “Pop.”

They were found covered with tumors, but the hospital staff were able to nurse them back to health.

The hospital staff were thrilled to see their hard work paid off and the turtles healthy again.

When it was time to release Crackle and Pop back into the wild, they happily splashed in the blue waters of Sombrero Beach. All this was thanks to the talented surgeons and a healthy diet of greens and seafood.

