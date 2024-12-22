MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sea turtle was released into the Atlantic Ocean this weekend after she was nursed back to health in the Florida Keys.

The marine reptile, named Harlow, was found in June unable to dive and covered with barnacles.

Harlow was rescued just in time, as the team at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon said she was on the brink of death.

To get ready for her release Saturday, Harlow was given antibiotics and put on a healthy diet of lobster with honey. She also underwent spa treatments to rehabilitate her shell.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.