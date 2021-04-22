Sea turtle released on Earth Day after treatment at Turtle Hospital

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A rescued sea turtle returned to the wild off the Florida Keys on Earth Day.

Video from the Florida Keys News Bureau captured staff from the Turtle Hospital as they released the loggerhead into the ocean off Marathon, Thursday.

The 125-pound reptile was rescued in January with severe wounds, missing a flipper and unable to dive.

Sparb, as the turtle is known, was not expected to survive.

“We have a sea turtle, which is the world’s oldest animal. To be able to take one that was in peril, so injured, and return it to its ocean home on Earth Day, there’s nothing better,” said Bette Zurkelbach, the hospital’s manager. “Every day is Earth Day at the Turtle Hospital.”

Sparb was nursed back to health with a blood transfusion, antibiotics, laser therapy, fluids, vitamins and a nourishing diet of fish and squid.

