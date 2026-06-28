ANNA MARIA, Fla. (WSVN) — A green sea turtle was released into the wild in Ana Maria .

The turtle, named Purple, was facing a long road to recovery.

However, with the care and support of The Florida Aquarium, Purple found its way back to the sea.

“So Purple came to us in February due to cold stunning. Purple was our smallest turtle, coming in at about two pounds when they arrived at our rehab facility, and quickly realized that this turtle was underweight and needed our help,” said a worker at The Florida Aquarium.

The Florida Aquarium took Purple in as one of 22 sea turtles this season.

After over four months of treatment, the animal doubled in size and reached nearly four pounds, being cleared to return to the wild.

The turtle was released into the ocean, and received a tag and microchip to be identified in the future.

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