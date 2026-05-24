KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A lucky turtle brought hope to the shores of Key West.

Lilly J is a young green sea turtle, and spent months recovering at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon after surviving a severe boat strike.

Staff and volunteers cheered the animal on as she swam back into the wild.

Hospital managers now ask boaters to be on the lookout for turtles, dolphins, and manatees.

“So they have to surface for breath, sometimes that is unfortunate timing with a [propeller] like with Lilly J. So it’s important to wear polarized glasses, be on the bow of the boat, looking out for that marine life, and go slow. Especially in the shallows because there’s nowhere for those animals to get away,” said Bette Zirkelbach, general manager of the Turtle Hospital.

Lilly J’s release was perfect timing, as her release helped kick off World Turtle Day.

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