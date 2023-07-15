MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A young reptile was released in the Florida Keys, ready to part in the 16th Annual Tour de Turtles.

A sea turtle named Marcia was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released from a beach in Marathon, Friday.

Back in March, she was found floating off Vaca Key and suffered from a condition that left her unable to dive for food.

Marcia was treated at the Turtle Hospital, with broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, vitamins, and a healthy diet of greens and mixed seafood.

After months of care, the marine reptile is back in good health, weighs 50 pounds, and is swimming strongly and diving.

She joined her fellow sea turtles in the annual race that follows their long-distance migration over three months.

The program raises awareness about sea turtles and the many threats to their survival.

