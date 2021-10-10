MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sea turtle has returned to her ocean home off the Florida Keys.

Video captured Skeeter, as she swam off from Sombrero Beach in Marathon, Saturday afternoon.

Skeeter was rescued off Big Torch Key back in March and had to have tumors removed.

The marine reptile was able to recover with a healthy diet of greens, mixed seafood, fluids and vitamins.

After a little TLC, Skeeter was ready to be released.

