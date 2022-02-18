MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida sea turtle has made a return to the wild.

The 230-pound male loggerhead was released in Marathon on Friday after undergoing rehabilitation at the Turtle Hospital.

The marine Reptile, named Sheldon by rescuers, was found in a crab trap line earlier this month.

The turtle made a speedy and full recovery in only two weeks.

Sheldon headed back into the open ocean just in time for mating season.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.