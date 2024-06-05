KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Scuba divers discovered 25 individually wrapped kilograms of suspected cocaine in approximately 100 feet of water in the Atlantic Ocean, officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Rainbow Reef Dive Center in Key Largo around 12:25 p.m., Wednesday, after divers reported finding the packages while removing what they initially thought was trash.

The Sheriff’s Office turned over the suspected narcotics to the U.S. Border Patrol for further investigation.

