A scuba diver found the tooth of the largest shark to ever exist off Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Scuba diver, Kristina Scott of Venice, spotted a six inch megalodon tooth while exploring the waters last week.

The prehistoric predators measured up to 60 feet and had more than 270 teeth.

Though they vanished three-and-a half-million years ago, their fossilized fangs can still be found in coastal areas across the world.

