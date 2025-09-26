ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Scientists in Central Florida are tracking the spread of an invasive eel species.

According to scientists, the Asian swamp eels are invading new territory during major flooding events.

A tool called the Flood and Storm Tracker is used to look at post-flooding conditions and where the eels could be found.

“It gives us an idea of potential spread and consequences, the impacts of these introductions by identifying where populations are and potentially how many are there, and are they recruiting and are they reproducing in those lakes,” said Dr. Wesley Daniel, Fishery Biologist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Wetland and Aquatic Research Center.

Wherever the eels are located, scientists electrify the lakes, stun the eels and scoop them out.

