SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A rare moment underwater in the Florida Keys has given scientists new hope for the future of the state’s coral reefs.

Twelve organizations came together Tuesday night during the once-a-year spawning of elkhorn and stag-horn coral to collect eggs and sperm that will help build a stronger next generation.

“We’re able to strategically cross these individuals in order to produce corals that are more fit for today’s ocean environment,” said Mote Marine’s Coral Reproduction Manager Celia Leto. “So not only are we making sure that these corals’ genetic diversity is being increased, but also making sure that the individuals that are produced are better fit for the warm and more acidic ocean conditions that we are seeing on Florida’s coral reefs,”

The effort produced more than 108,000 coral larvae, which will be nurtured and grown.

Their goal is to get those new corals back on Florida’s reef within the next two years.

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