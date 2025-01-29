KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A cutting-edge mission is extending a lifeline for the Florida Keys’ precious coral reefs amid efforts to restore and save this delicate ecosystem.

Video shared by the Florida Keys News Bureau on Wednesday show scientists hard at work off the coast of Key Largo.

They’re on a mission to plant resilient, heat-resistant species of coral specifically aimed at restoring seven iconic reef tracks in the Keys.

Researchers hopeful this new research can change the future of climate change and coral bleaching, saving reefs around the world.

