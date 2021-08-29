TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A campus collapse got caught on camera when a teen suffered a medical episode as a school nurse and resource officer worked to keep the teen alive.

It was a frantic few minutes as William Mellana, a school resource deputy and Alicia Robertson, a school nurse at a high school in Tampa worked to save a student’s life.

“It felt like an eternity,” said Mellana.

The incident happened Tuesday at around 3 p.m. as Robertson was crossing campus when she was told a student collapsed outside.

“I turned him over and assessed him and realized that his pulse was weak and thready,” said Robertson.

She quickly called Deputy Mellana over who also called for backup. But, in the meantime, they knew he needed immediate lifesaving care.

“He had what I was trained as agonal breathing so it looked like he was breathing, it looks like his eyes were open, it would appear like he was responding to the nurse’s chest sternum rubs, but the reality is he wasn’t. He was out. He was done. And that’s what the [automated external defibrillator] told us,” Mellana said.

That decision saved his life. The student was in cardiac arrest suffering with agonal breathing. It is the body’s natural reflex to gasp for air and get oxygen when the brain isn’t getting what it needs to survive.

“The AED provided a shock and then it said CPR, so we just did CPR until EMS arrived,” Mellana said.

It was the first time, both of them, used the AED at school and it did exactly what it was supposed to do.

The student is doing well. He’s already back at school.

