MELBOURNE, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a scary start to the school day for some Central Florida students when a fire broke out on their bus.

Pictures captured plumes of dark smoke pouring from the bus along Interstate 95 on the Palm Bay Road off-ramp in Brevard County, Thursday morning.

The driver was able to pull over to the side of the road and get the children off safely before flames consumed the bus.

One of the students FaceTimed his mother as the flames broke out.

“He was showing us this bus billowing with fire behind him, and any mother can attest to, your heart literally leaves your body,” said the concerned parent.

The bus was torched. School officials think an electrical problem caused the blaze.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.