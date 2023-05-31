HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA. (WSVN) – There was passionate debate at the Hernando County school board meeting over a Disney movie shown in class.

Some parents criticized the teacher for showing “Strange World” which features a gay character.

Jenna Barbee, a Hernando County teacher, is the teacher being investigated for showing the movie and she made the argument to keep her job in the form of a poem Tuesday night.

“Right now as a collective, I will tell you we are failing. The system is broken, and the earth is wailing. Let the students read and learn. Let the teachers teach. Everyone deserves to be represented. And that’s what we need to preach,” said Barbee.

Barbee says she selected the movie because it was about earth science, not because of the character in the movie.

But a board member, whose daughter was present in that teacher’s class, said the teacher didn’t follow the procedure to get it approved.

Some parents thought that the teacher overstepped by showing this movie to the class.

They said parents should have the right when it comes to exposing their children to topics about gender and sexuality.

“So how you parent is your business, if you want to teach them about transgender, that’s fine. They can learn that at home. If you want these books that they complain about is being taken out of the schools, buy them yourself on Amazon, but leave my children to learn how they need to learn,” said Suzanne Campanaro, a Parent.

The discussion was evenly divided into both sides last night, but according to reports, Barbee sets to resign in June along with 48 other staff members.

“We are the destruction when we can be the light. So be kind to each other. Be powerful in this life. Power does not come from what you own, but the energy inside you, the power of love alone. Thank you,” said Barbee.

Around the country, about 61,000 teachers and other educational staff members have already quit their jobs this year.

