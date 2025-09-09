TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer’s interaction with a little girl in Tampa is going viral after the curious child took a special interest in the officer’s body camera.

The officer was on patrol last week when the little girl asked to check out her camera.

It was a twist on your ordinary selfie, as the child was seen smiling and waving into the camera, even asking “can we do it again”.

“Say cheese,” said the officer.

“Cheese,” the young girl said with the cutest smile on her face.

“Say bye. Wave bye,” the officer said.

The light hearted moment captured the hearts of many.

The department said this is what the job is all about.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.