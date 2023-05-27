SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida woman had to celebrate her birthday in the intensive care unit after a rattlesnake bit her while out on a hike.

Now her boyfriend is speaking out about her recovery and warns others to be cautious when enjoying nature.



“May 24th was her 21st birthday,” said Derrick Hunter. “Unfortunately, she had to spend it in the ICU.”

A few weeks ago those weren’t the plans that Sierra Lynn or her boyfriend derrick hunter had for celebrating her birthday. But today they’re celebrating that she lived to see 21.

“We didn’t think she was going to be back around on Saturday, the day after, but she’s a warrior and she fought through and absolute miracles happen,” continued Hunter.

Lynn was walking through the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near Sarasota when a snake bit her on the leg — believing it was an eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

Emergency officials arrived at the trail, then rushed her into an ambulance and airlifted her to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



“I’ll never forget after they grab the whole family and told us all to come in, basically to come see her, kind of in a way where you know where it was to come say our goodbyes,” said the victim’s boyfriend.



Fortunately, Lynn survived and now hopes her story will warn others about staying cautious on Florida trails.

“Alligators and sharks are not the only dangerous things here in Florida. There are several venomous snakes and spiders out here,” said Hunter, who recommended taking a walking stick to scare any snakes on outdoor paths.

And also to be cautious before you take your next step.



“So step on the log and not over the log. So that’s a big one. If you’re able to step on that log, you’re going to startle all that snake and you know have less chance of it biting you.”

Sierra Lynn remains in the ICU, but it is still unknown whether or not her leg will need to be amputated.

