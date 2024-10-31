SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN)– A Florida officer raced to help an 8-year-old after he accidentally hit him with his cruiser. Body camera video showed a new view of how it played out as the officer behind the wheel is now under investigation.

As a Sarasota Police officer cleared the scene of a call Monday night at around 6:30, a dirt bike was heard before it passed by.

A camera inside an officer’s parked patrol vehicle, captured the 8-year-old on his dirt bike moments before he was hit by the officer clearing the nearby scene.

The officer started chest compressions as others ran to help.

The officer than ran, looking for an AED as he guided the ambulance to the child.

Chief Rex Troche released a video statement late Wednesday afternoon.

‘The officer was leaving the scene of a separate call for service when the child entered the intersection in front of the officer’s vehicle,” Troche said.

This comes after questions and concerns from the community.

“As a transparent agency, we are releasing two videos today despite this crash still being under active investigation,” Troche said.

The 8-year-old remains hospitalized at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also working to assist in investigating the crash.

“Without question, when you have a crash like this, gathering as much evidence as possible will be key to this case,” said FHP Trooper Ken Watson. “Whether it is a Ring doorbell, someone’s iPhone, a business security video, and of course, the officer’s video.”

Officers and troopers went door to door once more, canvasing for additional video as the child remains hospitalized.

“Everything will piece together what happened,” Watson said. “At this point in time, obviously, our number one priority is making sure the 8-year-old does well.”

The officer was placed on restricted administrative duty as the Sarasota Police Department and FH continue investigating the crash.

