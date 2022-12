(WSVN) - The Sarasota Police Department wishes everyone a happy holiday with a festive patrol lights video.

With music from the trans-Siberian orchestra, the patrol cars lit up the darkness to the beats of the song.

The department creates fun and flashy video annually to bring holiday cheer to the community.

