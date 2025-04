SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN)– Sarasota Police had to chase after a runaway boat after its operator was thrown overboard.

Officials said the boater hit a big wake and was tossed overboard. His boat kept cruising at 40 miles an hour.

Marine units used towlines to slow it down and an officer jumped onboard to bring the vessel to a stop.

The boater was not hurt.

