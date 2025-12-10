SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies wrangled a 10-foot alligator from a 7-Eleven parking lot in Venice, and it was the second time they’ve encountered one of the large reptiles in less than a week.

The sheriff’s office on Tuesday posted a video of the capture on social media, Tuesday.

Trappers were called to the convenience store, located at 2751 N River Road, and as they got the rope around the gator, it wouldn’t go down without a fight.

While the 10-footer thrashed and rolled in an attempt to break free, the deputies finally secured it in their truck.

Bidding the reptile a firm “later, gator,” they transported it from the gas station to a habitat near Punta Gorda.

The wildlife encounter happened just one week after Sarasota deputies captured a 14-foot alligator in a residential neighborhood. A caption in the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post reads, “Another day, another gator.”

