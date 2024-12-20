KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Jolly Old St. Nick made quite the holiday splash off the Florida Keys.

Santa Claus was spotted scuba diving alongside one of his “elf-fish” helpers, a school of fish and other merry scuba divers at the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary near Key Largo.

Kris Kringle brought a small Christmas tree down into the depths of the ocean to celebrate the holiday.

The marine wildlife appeared to be quite comfortable as visitors posed for pictures with Santa in this underwater paradise.

It’s all part of an annual tradition for a business that offers underwater holiday photo ops to customers, making for one wet Christmas that these divers won’t forget.

