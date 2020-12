KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus and one of his elves went on an underwater adventure in the Florida Keys.

They spent the day spreading holiday cheer to fish and other marine life.

The holiday dive is an annual tradition associated with the National Marine Sanctuary in Key Largo.

