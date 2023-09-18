ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — An alligator with a missing upper jaw has found a new lease on life at Gatorland in Orlando after two wranglers rescued her.

After being rescued last week, the alligator now resides at Gatorland, where the team ensures it receives the attention it rightfully deserves. Despite its challenging condition, the alligator’s wound has healed over time.

“So she has been able to feed herself without a top jaw for some time now. That’s impressive,” said one Gatorland worker. “I mean she’s really getting a lot of attention right now. I hope it doesn’t go to her head and become a little diva. But right now she’s very good, very down to earth. Very humble at this point.”

Affectionately named Hope, the alligator will undergo a special diet regimen and remain separated from other animals until deemed ready for integration.

Hope’s journey to recovery began when Flynn, with the assistance of his son Chase, responded to a call from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The reptile was thin and malnourished, but thanks to their efforts, it now thrives in its new home at Gatorland.

Currently, Hope is in quarantine within a private enclosure at Gatorland. The dedicated staff, along with a veterinarian, will monitor its health in the coming weeks and assess whether it can join the park’s other alligators or continue its recovery journey independently.

