WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A sand sculpture is serving as the centerpiece of the “Holiday in Paradise” celebration in West Palm Beach.

Known as “Sandi,” the sand tree sculpture showcases a unique theme each year.

This year, the tree features musical notes, instruments and marine life sculptures.

The festive and very Florida sand tree stands 35 feet tall and weighs about 700 tons.

“Sandi” has earned several international and regional awards since its debut in 2012.

