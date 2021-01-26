Salvage crew removes wreckage of plane that crashed off coast of Boynton Beach

NEAR BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A salvage crew removed the wreckage of a small plane that crashed off Boynton Beach.

They placed the single-engine Piper onto a floating platform on Tuesday.

It’s the next step in the investigation of Sunday night’s crash just off the coast.

Divers from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of the 24-year-old pilot on Monday.

He was the only person on board.

