STOCK ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A massive fire consumed a catamaran sailboat docked on Stock Island near Key West.

Monroe County Fire Rescue units respnded to the scene of the blaze at the marina off Peninsula Avenue after it was called in, just after 10:15 a.m., Saturday.

Video showed large smoke billowing over the marina as crews battled the flames while the U.S. Coast Guard worked to contain any spills.

Officials said those aboard the sailboat were able to make it out safely. No one was hurt.

The Key West Fire Department also assisted in the containment of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.