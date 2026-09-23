(WSVN) - Royal Caribbean Group is buying a 50% stake in Sandals and Beaches Resorts for approximately $3 billion, expanding the cruise company’s business into the all-inclusive resort market.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. announced the deal Tuesday. The companies will form a joint venture covering Sandals and Beaches’ portfolio of all-inclusive resorts across the Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean said it has secured committed debt financing from Morgan Stanley to fund the investment. The transaction is expected to close in early 2027, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions. The company said the deal is expected to be accretive to earnings in 2027.

Existing reservations, loyalty programs and resort operations will continue as usual, the companies said.

The joint venture will be led by a board under the shared leadership of Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Jason Liberty and Sandals Executive Chairman Adam Stewart.

About Royal Caribbean

Miami-based Royal Caribbean Group operates 71 ships serving more than 1,000 destinations through its Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea brands. The company also has a 50% interest in TUI Cruises.

Royal Caribbean also operates private destinations and plans to enter the river cruise market in 2027 with Celebrity River Cruises.

About Sandals and Beaches

Sandals Resorts International was founded in Jamaica in 1981 by Gordon “Butch” Stewart.

Sandals is an adults-only all-inclusive resort brand with properties across the Caribbean. Beaches Resorts is the company’s family-focused all-inclusive brand, with resorts in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos and additional properties planned in the Caribbean.

Adam Stewart, the founder’s son, is executive chairman of Sandals and Beaches Resorts.

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