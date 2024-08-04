MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A marine reptile that received treatment in the Florida Keys for a tumor-causing disease was released back into the ocean to join the Tour de Turtles.

On Friday morning, a young green sea turtle named Roseleigh returned to the water off a beach in Marathon.

She was treated after she was found floating off Islamorada back in March.

Once back in good health, Roseleigh was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released back into the ocean to join the 17th annual Tour de Turtles race.

The race is organized annually by the Sea Turtle Conservancy, which helps researchers track sea turtles’ migrations, where they’re finding food and possible threats.

Researchers will track the long-distance migration of sea turtles over the next three months.

