NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — Nine people were injured when a roof collapsed in downtown Naples.

The incident occurred on Sunday at La Trattoria, located at 878 5th Ave., where local police and fire rescue responded to the scene.

Of the nine victims, seven were taken to the hospital for treatment, The severity of their injuries have not been disclosed.

Officials are investigating the exact cause of the collapse. The restaurant will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

