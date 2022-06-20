TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his decision not to pre-order vaccines for kids.

“We are not going to have any programs where we’re trying to jab 6-month-old babies with mRNA,” said DeSantis. “Jo Ledepo [Florida’s Surgeon General], our Department of Health has looked at it. There is no proven benefit to put a baby with an mRNA, so that’s why our recommendation is against it. That’s different than prohibiting the use in Florida, which we don’t have the authority to do and quite frankly, we’re confident people can make their own judgement on.”

Last week, the CDC approved use of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for kids from 6 months to 5 years old.

Florida is the only state that did not pre-order COVID-19 vaccines for this age group.

Vaccine rollouts begin this week, but healthcare providers in Florida may experience a delay.

